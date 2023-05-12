Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter subject of shock interest from Ligue 1 club - Reports

According to French newspaper Nice Matin, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are interested in former Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The 47-year-old was recently sacked by the Blues.

Potter took over at the West London club after Thomas Tuchel was sacked. However, he had a below par stint at Stamford Bridge. Out of the 31 games he was in charge, the Blues won only 12, drew eight and lost 11.

Potter, though, did some great work with Brighton & Hove Albion before joining the Blues. The Englishman was seemingly out of depth at Stamford Bridge, but Nice could be a good fit.

The French club are eighth in Ligue 1 with 51 points from 34 games. Didier Digard is the current manager of the side. Digard could stay in charge next season, but Nice are also considering candidates like Potter and Thiago Motta.

Chelsea's struggles have continued after Graham Potter's sacking

Chelsea's dismal run continued after Graham Potter was sacked. Bruno Saltor was in charge for one game, and the club won that game.

While there were big name managers like Maurico Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique linked with becoming the new manager, Frank Lampard was surprisingly brought back as caretaker coach till the end of the season.

The Blues lost their first six games under Lampard before beating Bournemouth 3-1. The West Londoners are 11th in the table with 42 points from 34 games. They take on Nottingham Forest next on Saturday (May 13) at Stamford Bridge.

By performing well in the remaining four games of the season, Chelsea will salvage some lost pride and regain a bit of confidence. Finishing the season on a high should also help the team's harmony.

A new manager is set to be appointed at the start of the season. Mauricio Pochettino looks like the frontrunner, but the Argentine would have a difficult task to rebuild the team next season,

