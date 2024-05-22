Ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino keen on move to Manchester United amid uncertainty regarding Ten Hag's future - Reports

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in taking up the Manchester United job. Current United manager Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at the club after a difficult season.

The Dutchman has had a difficult sophomore season in charge at Old Trafford. After steering the club to the EFL Cup - ending a six-year title drought - FA Cup final and a third-placed Premier League finish, the Red Devils finished a lowly eighth, suffering a whopping 14 defeats.

Moreover, they finished a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe, while their EFL Cup title defence ended early. However, they could end the season with silverware, as they face holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25).

Meanwhile, Pochettino left the Stamford Bridge job on Tuesday (May 21) after leading the Blues to a creditable sixth-place finish to return to Europe, ending the season with five straight league wins.

As per The Times, he could soon be in another job, with United's minority owners INEOS apparently interested in luring the Argentine to Old Trafford. Ten Hag's job might not be safe even if he delivers the FA Cup.

How did Manchester United and Chelsea fare on the last day of the Premier League season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Both Manchester United and Chelsea registered wins on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday (May 19). While United won 2-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion, the Blues prevailed 2-1 at home to Bournemouth.

Coming to the United game, the Red Devils left it late to break the deadlock, with Diogo Dalot opening the scoring 17 minutes from time. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund made the points safe in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge - in what turned out to be Mauricio Pochettino's last game in charge of the club - Moises Caicedo broke the deadlock inside 17 minutes. Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 three minutes into the second period, but Chelsea hung on despite an own goal by Benoit Badiashile a minute later.