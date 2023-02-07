Former Chelsea star Christian Atsu has been found alive under earthquake rubble in Turkey, says the player's current club Hatayspor's manager Mustafa Ozat.

Atsu was reportedly on the ninth floor of a building that collapsed due to a devastating earthquake in Turkey. According to the Guardian, close to 5,000 people have died due to the disaster.

Football fans across the globe expressed their concern when reports emerged that Atsu was missing after the disaster. Recent reports of him being alive might of a bit of relief. Ozat confirmed that the player has been taken to hospital:

"I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to hospital with injuries."

The player is reportedly facing breathing difficulties and a leg injury. The 31-year-old scored a last-minute goal for Hatayspor just a day ago to help his team beat Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.

The former Chelsea forward took to social media after the game to send a message to his fans. He wrote:

"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet."

The Ghanaian football federation has also confirmed that the news of Atsu being found is true.

Let’s continue to pray for Christian 🏽 Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.Let’s continue to pray for Christian Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽

How many games did Christian Atsu play for Chelsea?

Chelsea vs Newcastle United - Premier League

While Christian Atsu was contracted to Chelsea, the player never made an appearance, as the Ghanaian spent several spells away from the club on loan.

Atsu was an important player for Premier League side Newcastle United. He made 121 appearances for the Magpies, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists. He joined the Turkish side Hatayspor earlier this year. He has made four appearances for the team this season, scoring once.

The Blues released a statement after news emerged that Atsu was missing after the earthquake. They initially released a statement wishing condolences to those affected in Turkey and Syria. The statement read:

"The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria."

As for Atsu, the club wrote on social media:

"We're praying for you, Christian Atsu."

The 31-year-old has played three Super Lig games for his current club.

