Ex-Chelsea star wants Stamford Bridge return despite flourishing outside England - Reports

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly keen to return to Stamford Bridge in the future despite thriving in Italy with AS Roma. According to Corriere dello Sport via Daily Star, the 24-year-old hitman is not averse to returning to his boyhood club.

Abraham spent 12 years with the west London club's youth academy before debuting for the first team in the 2015-16 campaign. He spent the next three seasons on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa before returning to Stamford Bridge.

He became a regular for the Blues during the 2019-20 campaign under Frank Lampard. Abraham enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 15 goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

However, he fell down the pecking order next season following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. He made just 32 appearances across competitions and was left out of the squad for the FA Cup final against Leicester City.

Abraham grew frustrated with the lack of playing time and joined AS Roma for £36 million last summer. He enjoyed an incredible campaign, scoring 27 goals in 53 appearances across competitions and winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Despite his renaissance in Italy, the 24-year-old is interested in returning to Chelsea, which he considers 'home'. The Blues are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. They signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. However, the Belgian endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances across competitions. He has rejoined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Chelsea reportedly inserted an option in Abraham's contract with Roma that would allow them to re-sign him for £72 million (€80 million) next summer.

The Premier League giants could consider matching the fee if the England international continues his sensational form next season.

Chelsea need to part ways with a forward to re-sign Tammy Abraham next summer

Despite Romelu Lukaku's departure, Chelsea have many forwards. As per The Telegraph, they have agreed personal terms with Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling and are close to snap up the 27-year-old. They could be forced to part ways with one of their forwards next summer to create space for Tammy Abraham.

German forward Timo Werner joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020 for £47 million. He endured a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, though, scoring just 12 goals in 50 appearances across competitions.

The 26-year-old failed to improve last season too. He struggled to nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's lineup, scoring just four goals in 21 Premier League games. Werner could be given the chance to prove his worth once again next season but could be let go if he fails to produce the goods.

