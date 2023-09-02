Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata turns down Saudi Arabia move to follow Barcelona legend’s footsteps - Reports

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata is set to turn down a move to the Saudi Pro League as he looks set to join Vissel Kobe, a club where Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta played.

Mata, widely considered as one of the most creative players of the modern era, last played for Turkish club Galatasaray. The 35-year-old made 18 appearances for Galatasaray, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Mata previously made 135 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals and providing 57 assists. Moreover, he allso played 285 games for Manchester United, scoring 51 goals and providing 47 assists across competitions.

Juan Mata also represented Spain 41 times, scoring 11 times. The former Real Madrid Castilla product spent the younger days of his career at Valencia. He has a great trophy cabinet, winning the FIFA World Cup, Euros, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup, among others.

According to The Atheltic, Mata is set to pursue the next chapter of his career at J League club Vissel Kobe.

Frank Leboeuf questions why Chelsea didn't make a move for Manchester United new signing Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have recently signed Sofyan Amrabat on a loan deal from Fiorentina. The Moroccan midfielder arrives as one of the most highly touted players in his position.

Frank Leboeuf, though, reckons the the Blues should have made a move for Amrabat, as he's the type of player with the experience and profile who could have been a great fit for the Red Devils. He told ESPN:

"When I see those kind of players going to Manchester United… I often talk about Chelsea trying to find those experienced players in the middle of the park. Why didn’t you think about that guy? He would have been the perfect player to pair with Enzo Fernandez."

He added:

"Yeah they got Moises Caicedo, but for over £100m! I see that guy going to United on loan, he can then be bought for [a total fee of] £30m. That would have been a bargain. He was amazing for Morocco at the last World Cup. He has proven his talent. Why don’t Chelsea think of these guys?"

The Blues, though, have the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, so fans will keep an eye on how the young duo evolves.