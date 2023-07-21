Ex-Premier League superstar gives green light to negotiations to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has reportedly given his green light to negotiations regarding joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The Senegalese has become somewhat of an outcast at Bayern Munich. While the player is open to staying, the Bavarians are exploring the market to sell him following his rather underwhelming first season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano hs reported that Mane is now seriously considering a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Alamy emerging as the frontrunner. Romano tweeted:

"Sadio Mane has accepted to negotiate terms of his move to Saudi league — Al Nassr, working to get it done. Mane wanted to stay, but Bayern are pushing to find a solution & part ways. Sadio now seriously considering Saudi, he will negotiate contract terms with Al Nassr."

During his Liverpool stint, Sadio Mane was one of the best attacking players in Europe. He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games across competitions for the Anfield club.

Mane, though, failed to replicate those lofty standards during his first season in Germany. He bagged 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across competitions for Bayern.

While his form might not be very good, the 31-year-old is still a superb player. Cristiano Ronaldo could now finally have a worthy attacking partner at Al-Nassr if Sane moves to the SPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses chances of move away from Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022 after his second Manchester United spell came to a disastrous end. Ronaldo has since made 19 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club across competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

The Portugal captain was asked following Al-Alamy's 5-0 friendly defeat against Celtsa Vigo whether he would make a return to European football. Ronaldo dismissed the chances and pledged his future to the SPL (via GOAL):

“Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I'm already 38-and-a-half years old and ... it's not worth it. Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League.

"The Spanish league lost its level; the Portuguese one is not 'top'; the German one also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”

At 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the devastating player he once was. His performances in the pre-season haven't been convincing either. The Portugal captain, though, could still be a menace in front of goal if he regains his mojo.