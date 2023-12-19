Ex-PSG forward set to join Real Madrid in January: Reports

Former PSG striker Mauro Icardi is reportedly set to join Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens in January.

Icardi, 30, has been on song for his current side, Galatasaray, this season, bagging 17 goals and six assists in 25 games across competitions. That includes 12 goals in 15 games in the Super Lig, where Gala are behind leaders Fenerbahce on goal difference.

Los Blancos are short in the attacking department despite the impressive exploits of new signing Jude Bellingham up front. Following the departure of Karim Benzema in the summer, Madrid brought in Joselu on loan. The striker has fared decently, but Vinicius Jr.'s injury means Los Blancos need reinforcements in the attacking third.

Radio Marca has tweeted that Icardi is set to arrive in Madrid in January and earn €8 million, excluding bonuses, and partner Joselu up front:

"In Turkey, they assume that Mauro Icardi will sign for Real Madrid this winter market. The Argentine would earn eight million + bonus. He would arrive to compete for a position up front with Joselu"

Bellingham has 17 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid, while Joselu has eight goals and two assists in 22 outings.

Meanwhile, Vinicius is expected to return to action in 2024 after injuring his hamstring while on international duty with Brazil in November.

How has Real Madrid-target Mauro Icardi fared for PSG?

Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi spent a decent three-season spell at PSG, bagging 38 goals and 10 assists in 92 games across competitions. His best season for the Parisians was his first campaign with them in 2019-20, where he contributed 20 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

However, his returns dwindled in his next seasons at PSG, 13 goals and six assists in 28 games in 2020-21 and five goals in 30 games across competitions in 2021-22.

The arrival of Lionel Messi in 2021 saw Icardi's game time reduce, with the former PSG striker coming off the bench 17 times. After moving to Galatasaray in the summer of 2022, the Argentinian has bagged 40 goals and 14 assists in 51 games across competitions. Icardi has a deal with the Turkish club till 2026.