Ex-Real Madrid star Karim Benzema plotting exit from Al-Ittihad in January amid interest from PL giants - Reports

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, who arrived from Real Madrid in the summer, could reportedly leave for the Premier League in the ongoing January transfer window.

Benzema, 36, arrived on a free transfer at the Saudi Pro League side but has had an underwhelming first six months. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has managed 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions for an Al-Ittihad side, who are seventh in the standings, 25 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53).

Seemingly disillusioned with life in the Kingdom, the Frenchman could arrive in the Premier League, with ESPN reporting interest from Chelsea and a few other unnamed clubs.

Benzema is a bonafide Real Madrid legend, having spent 14 glorious seasons in the Spanish capital, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists in 654 games across competitions.

The Frenchman won a slew of big titles, including five UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles, before leaving last summer to embark on a new adventure outside Europe.

Benzema's 44-goal season in 2021-22 was key in Los Blancos winning the La Liga and Champions League double and the Frenchman winning the Ballon d'Or later that year.

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema left out of Al-Ittihad's Dubai trip

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema was reportedly left out of side's pre-season trip to Dubai after missing training.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo has omitted the French striker from his squad for the Dubai trip after failing to turn up for a training camp on Friday (January 12), as per Inside Sport.

It's the 36-year-old's third miss of a training session during his short six-month stay at the Saudi Pro League side. The Frenchman reportedly missed a pre-season meeting with Gallardo, who assumed Al-Ittihad's reins in November last year after previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo had faced the sack.

The two-time Copa Libertadores-winning boss had a successful eight-year spell at Argentine side River Plate. His contract with Al-Ittihad, as per Reuters, runs till the summer of 2025.