Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star Raheem Sterling's future amid transfer links to Neymar's Al-Hilal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling's future.

Sterling, 29, has eight goals and as many assists in 32 games across competitions, with his goal contributions - both goals and assists - coming in three different competitions. That includes six goals and as many assists in 23 games in the Premier League, where the Blues are 11th with 13 games to go.

Despite being contracted till 2027, the Englishman has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. However, Romano has tweeted that the reports are off the mark, as the player's intermediaries haven't had any discussions with the SPL side, and Sterling remains committed 'as ever' to the Blues.

"Raheem Sterling's intermediaries have never engaged or discussed with Al-Hilaal despite reports. Spoke to player's intermediaries, who are firmly denying that, as 'Raheem is as committed as ever to the Chelsea project."

Caught Offside (via HITC) had recently reported that Sterling's representatives have held talks with Neymar's Al-Hilal, something Romano has now refuted.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, the Englishman has contributed 17 goals and 12 assists in 70 games across competitions. These are a far cry from what he registered at his previous club Manchester City: 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 games across competitions.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea are having an inconsistent season.

Chelsea are struggling for consistency despite a huge summer overhaul, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino rejigging the roster by brining in many young players.

They are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, with another season without European football appearing quite likely unless they win the FA Cup.

Pochettino's side are coming off a disappointing 1-0 extra time defeat to a Liverpool side missing multiple first-team regulars in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. However, there's little time to dwell on that defeat, as the Blues are next in action at home on Wednesday (February 28) to Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round.