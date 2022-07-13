"Finally open to sell" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United 'will meet' Ajax 'on Wednesday' to discuss deal for key target 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Ajax are open to selling Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine has been heavily courted by the Red Devils recently as the Premier League giants are keen to bolster their defence this summer. United conceded 57 league goals last season, more than relegated Burnley.

As per Sportsmole, new United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with Martinez this summer. The Dutch tactician signed the 24-year-old for Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in 2019. Martinez evolved into a top-quality ball-playing defender, winning two Eredivisie titles and a KNVB Cup.

According to 90min, Ajax rejected Manchester United's initial offer of €43 million for the Argentine defender. Romano has now revealed that the Eredivisie winners could sell Lisandro on their terms and will meet with United on Wednesday to discuss a potential transfer. Martinez is seemingly eager to make a move to the Premier League this summer.

Romano tweeted:

"Manchester United will meet with Ajax on Wednesday to discuss Lisandro Martinez deal. Negotiations now entering into key stages. Last proposal was turned down, but Ajax are finally open to sell Lisandro at their conditions. Player pushing as he wants PL move soon."

United could face competition for Lisandro Martinez's signature, as Arsenal are also interested in the 24-year-old.

Manchester United need to jettison fringe players

Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, who have been on the fringes of the first team recently

Lisandro Martinez's arrival could diminish their playing time even further, making them surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Therefore the Red Devils need to part ways with Bailly and Tuanzebe this summer.

According to Sky Sports News (via Dailypost), Bailly has no desire to leave Ten Hag's side despite being the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cote d'Ivoire international has two years remaining in his contract.

utdreport @utdreport Fulham want to sign Eric Bailly, with Manchester United preferring a sale or loan with obligation to buy Fulham want to sign Eric Bailly, with Manchester United preferring a sale or loan with obligation to buy

Turkish club Trabzonspor are considering a move for United's youth academy product Axel Tuanzebe, as per Fanatik.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and Napoli. He was unable to impress at both clubs and is also unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford.

