Florentino Perez to meet Manchester United player to discuss possible Real Madrid move - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly set to discuss a move with Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho when he visits Manchester next month.

The Argentine teenager is enjoying a breakout campaign at Old Trafford, bagging seven goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions, starting 29 times. Five of those goals and three assists have come in 26 games in the Premier League, where Erik ten Hag's side are sixth with nine rounds of matches to go.

Garnacho extended his contract with United in April last year, extending his stay at the club till 2028. However, that has not deterred Los Blancos, with Defensa Central (via Football Transfers) reporting that Perez is planning to discuss a move with the player when the club visit Manchester City for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal next month.

The 19-year-old - who holds Argentine and Spanish passports - is an enticing option for the La Liga leaders despite having Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's expected arrival.

Los Blancos visit the Etihad for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on April 17 after hosting the holders in the first leg eight days earlier. During the said visit, Perez also reportedly plans to speak with City striker Erling Haaland regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester United?

Manchester United

Real Madrid and Manchester United have had contrasting campaigns. While Los Blancos are eight points clear atop La Liga with nine games to go, United are sixth in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by nine points but with a game in hand.

The two clubs have also had contrasting fortunes in Europe. While Madrid are unbeaten in eight games in the UEFA Champions League - winning seven - to book a last-eight date with City, United bowed out of Europe after finishing fourth in their group.

However, the Red Devils have fared better in the domestic cup, beating quadruple-chasing Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday to reach the FA Cup semifinals. They next take on Brentford away in the league on March 30.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will next be in action at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on March 31.