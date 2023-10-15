Former Arsenal star linked with shock move to Champions League rivals Bayern Munich - Reports

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is reportedly linked with a surprise move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Sokratis, 33, spent two full seasons at the Gunners (2018-19 and 2019-20), bagging six goals and two assists in 69 games across competitions, before leaving in January 2021. He spent the last two and a half seasons at Olympiacos in Greece, making 94 appearances across competitions, contributing four goals and two assists.

Having run out his contract with the Piraeus outfit this summer, Sokratis is currently a free agent. As per German newspaper Focus (via HITC), the Greek could make a move to Bayern, who are grappling with a defensive crisis.

Benjamin Pavard joined Inter Milan in the summer; Matthijs de Ligt has a knee injury, while Dayot Upamecano has a thigh issue. That has left the Bundesliga giants desperately short of options at the back, forcing Tuchel to seek a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sokratis.

The Greek defender played 81 games across competitions at BvB for Tuchel, who admires Sokratis for his 'tireless commitment'. However, a move for the defender in January would depend on the recovery of Upamecano and De Ligt. Bayern honourary president Uli Hoeness had recently told RTL (via Focus):

“If we have the feeling that we need reinforcements, we will act. However, a major transfer is unlikely.”

Having seen a move to La Liga club Real Betis break down in the summer, Sokratis has reportedly kept himself in shape ahead of a potential move to Bayern Munich in January.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have had a good start to the new season

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich have made an impressive start to their respective 2023-24 campaign. While the Gunners have lost once in 12 games across competitions, Bayern have lost once in 11 games.

After opening their season with a FA Community Shield win over Manchester City, Arsenal went unbeaten in 10 games across competitions. However, their unbeaten start ended in a surprise 2-1 loss at Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions.

Mikel Arteta's side, though, returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over City in the league to move to second in the standings, trailing Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich haven't lost this since losing 3-0 to RB Leipzig at home in the DFL Super Cup in their season opener. Since then, Tuchel's side have won eight of their next 10 games across competitions, drawing twice. They're third in the Bundesliga, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen (19) after seven games.