Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to join Premier League club on free transfer as he closes in on return to England: Reports

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is reportedly closing in on a return to the Premier League, as he's set to join Brentford on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old left English shores in the summer of 2023.
After a year at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, Henderson returned to Europe, joining Ajax last summer. However, after a year with the Eredivsie giants, Henderson ended his contract by mutual consent.
As reported by The Athletic, the former Reds captain is set to arrive at Brentford on a free transfer. With medical and paperwork pending, an official announcement hasn't been made yet by the Bees.
Henderson has had a successful club career in England. Since his Premier League debut way back in the 2008-09 season, the midfielder has played 431 games in the competition across 15 seasons, registering 33 goals and 53 assists.
In the Reds' Premier League-winning campaign in the 2019-20 COVID-19-shortened season, Henderson contributed four goals and five assists in 30 outings. He had also won the UEFA Champions with the Reds the season prior, beating domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final.
Liverpool Season Recap 2024-25
Liverpool are coming off a memorable season under new boss Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp last summer, romping to their first Premier League title in five years, second overall.
Finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, the Reds ended Manchester City's four-year stranglehold on the English top-flight title. Slot's side also fared well in the EFL Cup, reaching the final, where they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United.
However, they didn't go deep in Europe. After a successful league-phase campaign in the new-look UEFA Champions League, the Reds stumbled in the opening knockout round.
They won 1-0 in the Round of 16 first-leg at eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain but lost by the same scoreline at home in the return, eventually losing 4-1 on penalties to bow out. However, despite their early ouster from Europe, they produced a strong finish in their domestic league to emerge victorious.
It was their 20th top-flight title, second in the Premier League era, drawing level with arch-rivals Manchester United in the all-time table.