Former PSG manager is pushing really hard to obtain media support to secure Premier League job this summer - Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino set up a dinner with a high-profile TV broadcaster, as he's aiming for a return to the Premier League, according to Football Insider.

Pochettino has been out of job since parting ways with the Parisians at the end of last season. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, recently ended Antonio Conte's tenure via mutual consent.

Spurs are looking to hire a manager in the summer to avoid paying a hefty compensation bonus. Pochettino has emerged as a candidate for the north Londoners. The club, though, are unsure whether re-hiring Pochettino would be the right step to move forward.

The Argentine was in charge of Tottenham for 293 games but was relinquished of his duties five months after leading the English club to the UEFA Champions League final.

He has since taken charge of PSG for 84 games before leaving the French side. Christophe Galtier arrived at the helm of the Parisians after Pochettino's departure.

Juninho outlines how PSG superstar Lionel Messi should return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his PSG contract but is yet to agree on a new deal. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

Former Olympique Lyon star Juninho, though, believes Messi should return to Barca with a contract that suits the club's financial situation. Speaking on RMC Sport, the Brazilian set-piece specialist said:

“He has achieved everything; he is a world champion, but time passes for everyone, I think the best thing is to return to Barca but in a different way."

Juninho added:

“To return to Barca with the same contract would not go down well with fans. If he returns to Barca, with his heart, another speech and a contract in the conditions of Barca today, it may be a good choice.”

Messi joined the Parisians in the summer of 2021 and has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 games across competitions.

