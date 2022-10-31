France suffer massive blow as Paul Pogba suffers another injury ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Paul Pogba has reportedly suffered another injury days before France manager Didier Deschamps will announce his FIFA World Cup squad.

According to L'Equipe (as per Get French Football News), the 29-year-old injured his thigh while recovering from another injury. Pogba will be out of action for another ten days, but this latest knock could convince Deschamps that the midfielder is not worth taking a risk on.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



[@lequipe] Paul Pogba has picked up yet another injury in training this morning, almost certainly ruling him out of the World Cup Paul Pogba has picked up yet another injury in training this morning, almost certainly ruling him out of the World Cup 😔[@lequipe] https://t.co/iUblz5wNHC

Pogba returned to Juventus in the summer following six seasons at Manchester United, but the France international is yet to play a minute this season. The midfielder underwent knee surgery earlier in the season and is already certain not to play again till the France squad's announcement on November 9.

Deschamps previously said that he will not take any players who won't be fit to take on Australia in his team's opening FIFA World Cup clash on November 22. Pogba was a key part of the squad that won the last World Cup in Russia four years ago, scoring in the final against Croatia.

However, the former Red Devils star has not played a game in six months, with Les Bleus' injury list growing ever longer. N'Golo Kante is already confirmed to miss the tournament, while Raphael Varane is a doubt.

Trey @UTDTrey Damn Pogba couldn’t even play a Champions league game for Juventus this season, he’s coming back from injury to meet them in the Europa league Damn Pogba couldn’t even play a Champions league game for Juventus this season, he’s coming back from injury to meet them in the Europa league 😭

Didier Deschamps offers defiant update on France's FIFA World Cup squad

Deschamps has made it clear that only players who are fit and ready to play in their opening World Cup clash will be considered for selection.

The defending world champions have plenty of depth in their squad, which could make leaving out big-name players a slightly easier proposition. Theo Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Ibrahima Konate have all had fitness issues this term. Karim Benzema has had an injury-plagued campaign but is expected to be selected by Deschamps.

Deschamps said (as per SportsMole):

"It's clear and clean. That I said. I've never embarked with an injured player for a big competition. The only thing that is certain is that I will not take a player who is not able to play at the start of the competition. Then it's on a case-by-case basis."

He continued:

'Leaving on a big competition with players who are not fit, already it occupies too much attention, and for those who have to play, it also monopolises the medical staff. Me, I consider that we must leave with fit and capable players."

Deschamps added on Varane:

"For Raphael, it is less problematic in this aspect, because it is a muscle injury."

Get French Football News @GFFN | Paul Pogba has suffered a thigh injury in Juventus training this morning - he will not return to training in the 10 days leading up to Didier Deschamps' France squad selection. (L'Éq)

bit.ly/3SP3XG3 | Paul Pogba has suffered a thigh injury in Juventus training this morning - he will not return to training in the 10 days leading up to Didier Deschamps' France squad selection. (L'Éq) 🚨 | Paul Pogba has suffered a thigh injury in Juventus training this morning - he will not return to training in the 10 days leading up to Didier Deschamps' France squad selection. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3SP3XG3

France have been drawn in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

