German journalist claims Barcelona want to sign 24-year-old Bundesliga star with €25 million release clause - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa this summer. The Croatian has evolved into one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga. According to German journalist Marc Behrenbeck, the Blaugrana are eager to sign a long-term replacement for their veteran left-back Jordi Alba.

Alba has made over 420 appearances for the La Liga gisnts across competitions. He has won five La Liga, five Copa Del Rey and one UEFA Champions League title. The 33-year-old has been in decent form since Xavi took over the reins at Camp Nou late last year but has shown signs of slowing down recently.

The Blaugrana lack adequate cover and competition for the Spain international. Behrenbeck has said that the La Liga giants have begun negotiations with Stuttgart over a potential move for Sosa this summer.

Sosa rose through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb, making his first-team debut during the 2014-15 season, before joining Stuttgart in 2018. The 24-year-old endured a slow start to life in the Bundesliga, making just 24 league appearances in his first two seasons.

He became a regular in the first team last season, making 26 league appearances. The Croatian has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 25 games across competitions. Sosa's contract, which runs out in 2025, contains a €25 million release clause.

Barcelona have also been linked (as per Daily Mail) with a move for Valencia left-back Jose Gaya. The Spain international is considered one of the best left-backs in La Liga. The 26-year-old has made over 280 appearances for Valencia. Reports suggest Gaya could stay at the Mestalla beyond this summer. Xavi's side could, therefore, switch their focus to Sosa and trigger his release clause.

Barcelona target Borna Sosa (fullback) in the Bundesliga this season:



- 23 games played

- 1 goal

- 7 assists

- 2.1 key passes per game

- 0 errors leading to shot

- 3.7 duels won per game

Barcelona could develop youth product rather than sign new full-back

Barcelona are facing debts totalling up to €1 billion and have been forced to look to the free agency and loan market for new signings in the last few transfer windows.

The club has also promoted and developed many youth academy players in recent years. The likes of Pedri and Gavi have become two of the brightest young prospects in Europe and have thrived under Xavi. The duo are seen as the future of the Blaugrana and the Spain national team.

Pedri and Gavi's meteoric rise could result in the Blaugrana opting to promote more youth academy players rather than spending big money on new signings. Alejandro Balde spent ten years in the La Masia youth academy before being promoted to the first team this season.

He has made six appearances across competitions and could be given more game time in the final few games of the season. The La Liga giants could opt to develop Balde rather than sign Sosa this summer.

