Getafe club president provides update on Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood's future at club amid interest from rival European clubs

Getafe president Angel Torres has opened up on the future of on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood. The Englishman has been on loan at the La Liga club for the season, joining them last summer.

Greenwood, 22, has had a decent spell at Getafe after being out of competitive action for more than a year. The Englishman was suspended indefnitely by United after he was arrested on allegations of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour in January 2022.

Although the Crown Prosecution Services dropped the charges a year later due to "withdrawal of key witnesses" and "new material" coming to light, his Old Trafford future was plunged into uncertainty.

The player was loaned out to Getafe for the season last summer, with that deal now coming to an end. The La Liga club's president would like to have Greenwood for longer but added that the decision is dependent on his parent club. He told Movistar (as per GOAL):

“We depend on Manchester. The idea is for him to stay.”

Greenwood's current United deal expires in 2025, with the option of another deal, but the player has likely played his last for the club. Hence, another loan deal cannot be entirely ruled out.

Manchester United could also be interested to sell the player permanently, with Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in his services.

How on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has performed at Getafe

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has fared decently in his loan spell with Getafe, as aforementioned. In 35 games across competitions, the Englishman has contributed 10 goals and six assists.

Most of those goal contributions - eight goals and six assists in 32 games - have come in La Liga, where Getafe finished 12th after a 2-1 final-day defeat at home to Real Mallorca on Sunday (May 26).

The on-loan Manchester United attacker has also scored twice in three games in the Copa del Rey, where Getafe lost 3-1 at home to Sevilla in the Round of 16 in January.