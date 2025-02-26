Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona to sign versatile player in key position to fix defensive issues: Reports

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has reportedly asked the club to sign a versatile full-back to reinforce their defence this summer. The Blaugrana have been impressive in attack since Flick's arrival this season but require reinforcements in their backline.

At the moment, Jules Kounde is Barca's starting right-back, with Hector Fort as a backup. Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde usually starts as a left-back, with Gerard Martin occasionally featuring as his backup.

While Kounde and Balde have performed well this season, the Blaugrana could benefit from signing more potent backups to avoid defensive issues. Moreover, both Martin and Fort lack experience at the top level and have had their shortcomings.

According to SPORT, Flick wants Barcelona to sign a versatile full-back capable of playing on both sides. After analysing the team under former coach Xavi and himself, the German tactician has concluded that there are defence-related issues. Flick is known for playing a high defensive line and wants an experienced signing to implement his ideas.

Flick's plan has worked wonders for Barca in certain games, like the 4-1 win over Bayern Munich and the 4-0 triumph over Real Madrid. However, it has also had certain shortcomings, which can be rectified with the help of an experienced full-back.

The report further indicates that sporting director Deco is aware of Flick's requirements and that the club has begun planning for next season. The Blaugrana's primary target is to sign a world-class full-back and a left winger to strengthen the squad this summer.

However, given Barcelona's difficult financial situation, the signings will depend on multiple other factors, including La Liga's economic guidelines.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly unlikely to change playing style despite recent backlash

Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

According to SPORT, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick isn't considering a change in strategy for his side despite recent backlash.

The German tactician has introduced an interesting brand of attacking football at Barca. This tactic is starkly different from the tiki taka style from Johan Cruyff's school of thought usually associated with the Blaugrana.

Expand Tweet

Although Flick's strategies have had their benefits, the 4-4 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg displayed their shortcomings. Due to Barcelona's heavy focus on attack, they are losing out on the defensive front. The lack of a strong backline led them to concede two goals against Atletico - squandering away a 4-2 lead.

However, Flick reportedly believes that changing the club's style mid-season isn't a good decision. The German coach will continue to prioritise attack over defence, which he believes will negate their defensive shortcomings. Moreover, Flick is now sure of his preferred starting XI, with Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi set to continue as the primary centre-back duo.

