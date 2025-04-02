Hansi Flick pushing Barcelona to make move for €35m-rated Bundesliga winger: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly wants his club to snap up Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The Frenchman has been at the Allianz Arena since arriving from Juventus in the summer of 2017.

Coman has been a key player for the Bavarian giants, contributing 69 goals and 62 assists in 328 games across competitions. That includes six goals and four assists in 34 outings across competitions this season.

Despite being contracted with Bayern till 2027, there has been no dearth of interest in Coman's services. As per Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), Barca boss Hansi Flick is keen to reunite with the Frenchman, having managed him at the Allianz Arena.

However, with Coman's current deal not running out before two years, Bayern hold the aces in any potential negotiations for the player, valued by Transfermarkt at €35 million. That could be problematic for Barca, considering their well-documented financial woes.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been a standout performer for Bayern over the years, winning a plethora of titles, including eight Bundesliga and one UEFA Champions League (as a part of the 2019-20 continental treble under Flick).

Coman is on course to add another Bundesliga ttile to his kitty, with Vincent Kompany's side leading second-placed holders Bayer Leverkusen by six points with seven games to go. Meanwhile, Flick's side are three points clear of second-placed defending champions Real Madrid in La Liga, with nine games remaining.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flock

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has enjoyed a successful first season in charge of Barcelona, arriving at the start of the season to replace the legendary Xavier Hernandez.

Flick's side have been especially sublime in the league - seeing off Girona 4-1 at home for their ninth straight win - to go three points clear at the top. Next up, they face Atletico Madrid away in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday (April 2).

In a pulsaitng first leg at Barca last month, the hosts fought back from a two-goal deficit to lead by two goals, only to concede twice late on. The winner of this tie face Real Madrid - who beat Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-4 second-leg home draw - on April 26.

Following their cup assignment, Barca host Real Betis in the league on Saturday (April 6) before hosting Borussia Dortmund four days later in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

