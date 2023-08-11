"Having second thoughts about Liverpool move" - Journalist makes massive claim about Moises Caicedo's potential move to the Reds

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga involving Chelsea and Liverpool is turning out to be the most interesting one of the summer, with potentially more twists and turns in store.

The 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has long been a transfer target of Chelsea before Liverpool seemingly entered the fray at the 11th hour. Brighton had set £100 million as the price for their prized asset.

The Blues were long seen as the frontrunners for Caicedo but saw multiple bids turned down by Brighton. However, Liverpool looked to play spoilsport as they attempted a late hijack of Chelsea's move.

Brighton held an 'auction' for the 21-year-old (as per Eurosport) on Thursday (August 10) night, where the Reds bid £110 million to potentially win the race for Caicedo.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth tweeted last ngiht:

"Liverpool agree British record £110m with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. Thursday midnight deadline set by Brighton. Highest bidder wins! Nobody matched Liverpool. #CFC prepared to go to £100m, #FCBayern £90m. Caicedo travels to Liverpool on Friday for medical"

Earlier today, Sheth tweeted that Caicedo and his representatives were in London and preparing to leave for Liverpool for the player's medical, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirming a deal between his club and Caicedo:

"Moises Caicedo & his representatives currently in London. Expected to leave for Liverpool shortly. Medical due to start later this afternoon. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed agreement between Liverpool and Brighton."

Soon, Sheth sent out another tweet that Caicedo is having second thoughts about his move to Anfield. However, he added that there was no word yet of Chelsea returning to the fray. Sheth tweeted:

"Told Moises Caicedo having second thoughts about Liverpool move. Player & representatives still in London. No official word Chelsea have returned"

Interestingly, the two clubs in the fray for Caicedo - Liverpool and Chelsea - meet in a blockbuster 2023-24 Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13).

Meanwhile, it's more than likely that we haven't heard the last of the Caicedo transfer saga.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also tussling for another player

Mauricio Pochettino

Midfield is a concern for both Chelsea and Liverpool, with both clubs seeing a mass exodus this summer.

While the Blues have lost the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, the Reds bid adieu to captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. That has left a gaping hole in the middle of the park for both rosters.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are eyeing Southampton's Romeo Lavia, with the Reds perceived to be the frontrunners (as per Express). The Reds have seen three bids rejected by the Saints, as they fell below their asking price of £50 million for the 19-year-old.

Chelsea entered the fray with a bid of £48 million - £3 million better than Liverpool's last offer - but it was also rejected. It could be in retaliation of the Reds trying to hijack Chelsea's pursuit of Caicedo.

Like the Ecuadorian, we have likely not heard the last in the Lavia pursuit as well.