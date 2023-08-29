"He is going to be able to play" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes Marc Cucurella claim amid Manchester United speculation

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino refused to be drawn into transfer speculations surrounding left-back Marc Cucurella ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup opener against Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30).

Cucurella, 25, made only 33 appearances across competitions last season since arriving in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, starting 26 times. Ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday (September 1), Cucurella is yet to make a competitive appearance under new boss Pochettino, though.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are close to snapping up Cucurella on a short-term loan deal. That comes after Luke Shaw is set to miss around two months of action after sustaining an injury.

However, in his press conference ahead of the Wimbledon clash in midweek, Pochettino said that Cucurella is set to be available to play. The Argentine also added that he hasn't been communicated to the contrary by the Blues (as per football.london):

"I cannot talk about supposition or rumors. At the moment, nothing changed. For tomorrow, he is going to be able to play. The club did not communicate to me anything about this situation."

The Blues have made a mixed start to life under Pochettino. They notched up their first competitive win in three games by beating newly promoted Luton Town 3-0 in the Premier League on August 26. Pochettino's team, though, is down in 10th in the standings.

"I think the club is doing a fantastic job" - Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's summer transfer business

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer after a dismal 2022-23 season that saw Chelsea finish a lowly 12th after even briefly flirting with relegation. As a result, they have no European football this campaign.

Expectedly, Pochettino has overseen a massive overhaul. As many as 22 players - including the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic - left. The Blues have also had a spate of new arrivals - with as many as 10 players coming in - led by British record transfer (£115 million) midfielder Moises Caicedo.

At the aforementioned press conference, Pochettino said that Chelsea have done a great job in terms of their transfer business as they wish to embark on a new project.

He said:

"I think the club is doing a fantastic job. That was the plan before we arrived because the plan was to do a lot of business and to create a different project. That is why the club is working so hard to deliver it and it is never easy to do everything in one or two months.

"The club is doing a fantastic job in terms of doing business. We try to do things to improve the squad."

Chelsea will now hope to continue their winning ways under Pochettino against League 2 side Wimbledon in midweek.