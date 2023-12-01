"He knows how much we value him" - 23-year-old star's manager plays down reports of player's Real Madrid move

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly shot down rumours of left-back Alphonso Davies' potential move to Real Madrid.

Davies, 23, has been a key first-team player for the Bavarian giants, bagging eight goals and 28 assists in 172 games across competitions since arriving in 2018. That includes three assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

The Canada international's contract with Bayern ends in 2025. With the player yet to agree an extension, several top clubs, including Los Blancos, have been linked to his services.

President Florentino Perez is looking to revamp the backline at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the likes of Lucas Vasquez and Dani Carvajal on the wrong side of 30. Left-backs Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have been too injury or error-prone, meaning boss Carlo Ancelotti has had to deploy personnel out of position.

Having freshened up the midfield with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in recent transfer windows, Madrid are eyeing a move for Davies. The Bayern left-back is apparenty keen to move to the Spanish capital.

However, Tuchel said (Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal) that Davies is going nowhere:

“He is our player. And an absolutely key player. He knows how much we value him. For me, the duration of the player’s contract does not change anything. He is playing regularly and doing it at the highest level.”

Predicting a bright future for the player, Tuchel added:

"I trust the sports management. He is still a very young player, which we forget many times. He has room for improvement in every way.”

Bayern are two points behind surprise Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen (34) after 12 games but won their UEFA Champions League group with a game to go.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a good start to the season. They're atop the La Liga standings after 14 games, leading second-placed Girona on goal difference.

Los Blancos have also fared well in Europe, winning their opening five Champions League games, including a 4-2 come-from-behind home win over Napoli in midweek.

Carlo Ancelotti's side return to action in La Liga at home to Granada on Saturday (December 2), hoping to consolidate their place atop the pile. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona (both 30 points) are only four points behind, ready to capitalise on a slip-up from the leaders.