"He made a wrong assessment" - Massimo Brambati says Antonio Conte is considering Tottenham Hotspur exit

Former Italian international Massimo Brambati has said that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is considering leaving the club after disappointing recent performances.

He added that the Italian manager 'made a wrong assessment' about certain players, and is disappointed with the situation at the club.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb



- @TuttoMercatoWeb Agent Massimo Brambati on Conte: "He’s thinking of leaving. He would like to stay at home, let’s say. I’ve heard from him; he’s disappointed with a situation he expected to be different." Agent Massimo Brambati on Conte: "He’s thinking of leaving. He would like to stay at home, let’s say. I’ve heard from him; he’s disappointed with a situation he expected to be different." - @TuttoMercatoWeb https://t.co/ZbaNAJ4fb8

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager expressed his disappointment after the loss against Burnley in the Premier League. He also questioned his prowess as a manager during the press conference.

As per reports, Conte called on the Tottenham board to almost place his resignation. Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League games to find themselves struggling in eighth position in the table.

Speaking to TMW Radio, Brambati said about Conte:

“He’s thinking of leaving. He would like to stay at home, let’s say. It takes time, and maybe he realised that there’s a margin beyond which he can’t go with certain players. He made a wrong assessment. I’ve heard from him; he’s disappointed with a situation he expected to be different.”

Brambati added that Tottenham and Conte are a mismatch, so the Italian's exit appears to be the only way ahead, adding:

''This is undeniably a world-class manager and one who Tottenham need to keep happy. Everyone has known this since the moment he took the job, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, but it would appear that, at the moment, Conte and Spurs is just a massive mismatch, and leaving does look possible.''

Antonio Conte eyeing Manchester United job - Reports

Italian media agency La Repubblica has reported that Antonio Conte is still harbouring hopes of taking over at Old Trafford as his Spurs exit looks imminent.

The first signs of conflict between Conte and Spurs emerged after the 1-0 loss against Burnley last week. That could lead to the Italian's exit this summer. The report also added that Paris Saint-Germain could be another possible destination for the Italian manager.

United Journal @theutdjournal — Antonio Conte still wants to move to



[La Repubblica / — Antonio Conte still wants to move to #mufc , amidst the troubling situation at Spurs. The first signs of crisis are emerging between Spurs and Conte and an exit in the summer can't be ruled out right now. His future is also linked to PSG #mujournal [La Repubblica / @_GIFN 📝 — Antonio Conte still wants to move to #mufc, amidst the troubling situation at Spurs. The first signs of crisis are emerging between Spurs and Conte and an exit in the summer can't be ruled out right now. His future is also linked to PSG #mujournal [La Repubblica / @_GIFN] https://t.co/iSVPdJLP68

Meanwhile, the Manchester United managerial post will be up for grabs, as Ralf Rangnick's six-month interim manager role is set to expire this summer.

