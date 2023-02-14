How has Ansu Fati responded to Arsenal transfer rumours? Report reveals Barcelona forward’s stance on links 

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has no interest in joining Arsenal despite reports. The Spaniard has made 31 appearances for the Blaugrana this season. The club's latest 1-0 win against Villareal was the first game Fati didn't feature.

Once considered to be Lionel Messi's heir, Fati has failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him. While the weight of the legendary No. 10 jersey might be a reason for his lackluster performances, persistent injury issues have massively hindered his progress too.

Fati has made 89 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists. He has made 31 appearances for the team this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists. With Ousmane Dembele injured, manager Xavier Hernandez will have to rely on the likes of Fati and Raphinha to dictate the team's attacking play.

Xavi was recently quizzed about Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United being interested in Barcelona's Fati. The Spaniard responded (via Metro):

"I don’t understand why this is being talked about now in our press conferences. There is no transfer window now, so Ansu is not for sale. He is a very important player for us now and for the future."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes”.



“It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barça”. Barça president Laporta: “We are not thinking of selling Ansu Fati as of now, he’s loved here — then I cannot predict the future”.“His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes”.“It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barça”. Barça president Laporta: “We are not thinking of selling Ansu Fati as of now, he’s loved here — then I cannot predict the future”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes”.“It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barça”. https://t.co/Ii9un5iurh

He added;

"I have extraordinary confidence in him. Whether he has more or fewer minutes will depend on his performance. I really have blind faith in him. He will be a very important player for the present and the future, but he must be patient. There is too much rushing in everything."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player”. Barça manager Xavi: “Ansi Fati is not for sale, as everyone else right now. It’s not time to speak about transfers”.“I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player”. Barça manager Xavi: “Ansi Fati is not for sale, as everyone else right now. It’s not time to speak about transfers”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player”. https://t.co/YXLsne9Uu3

The Blaugrana will return to action on February 16 when they take on Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

Will Ansu Fati play for Barcelona against Manchester United?

FC Barcelona sv Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final: Ansu Fati

Given Ousmane Dembele's absence due to injury and Ferran Torres' poor run of for, Xavi might look to place his trust on Ansu Fati against Manchester United.

Both teams are heading into the blockbuster contest in phenomenal form. United have made significant improvements this season under Erik ten Hag and are currently third in the Premier League.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are atop the La Liga standings. The Blaugrana recently won their first trophy under Xavi's tutelage with the 3-1 win against Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Xavi's team are 11 points clear of second-placed Los Blancos at the top of the La Liga table, having played a game more.

Poll : 0 votes