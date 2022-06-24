“I want to work with him, and the club knows this” - Manager confirms interest to keep Manchester United target in his team

New Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has said that he's keen to work with Manchester United-target Antony. The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attack this summer. They're set to part ways with Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard at the end of the month. Antony has emerged as a top transfer target for the Premier League giants.

Antony enjoyed an impressive campaign with Ajax last season, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in 32 appearances across competitions. That included two goals and four assists in seven Champions League games. United's lack of creativity and goals was one of the major reasons for their underwhelming campaign last season.

As per The Mirror, former Ajax boss and current United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with Antony this summer. Schreuder, though, is seemingly reluctant to part ways with the 22-year-old, which could complicate the Red Devils' chances of signing him. However, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the winger's agents have requested Ajax to listen to offers from potential suitors.

"Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder tells @ESPNnl on Man Utd target Antony: 'We want to keep Antony at Ajax. I want to work with him, and the club knows this.' Antony's agents have asked Ajax to listen to the proposals this summer, but price tag will remain very high," tweeted Romano.

According to Goal, the Brazilian winger is keen to make a move to Old Trafford and player under Ten Hag. The Dutchman had brought the 22-year-old to Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020 and helped him develop him into one of the brightest young prospects in Europe during their two seasons together in Amsterdam.

Manchester United are desperate to sign Antony

Manchester United have endured an underwhelming summer, compared to their top six rivals. Manchester City have bolstered their attack by signing Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, while Liverpool have added Darwin Nunez to their ranks. Tottenham Hotspur have signed Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma.

Arsenal have added promising young midfielder Fabio Vieira and Brazilian forward Marquinhos. United are expected to undergo a rebuild under Ten Hag, but despite their desperate need for reinforcements, they are yet to sign any of their top targets this summer.

Manchester United will be eager to complete the signing of Antony in the coming weeks. As per Sky Sports, Ajax could ask for a fee in the region of £69 million for the Brazilian.

