Ilaix Moriba willing to pay out of his own pocket to seal Barcelona return - Reports

RB Leipzig midfielder Ilaix Moriba reportedly wants to return to his boyhood club Barcelona. He is so desperate to make the move that he is willing to pay out of his own pocket.

Moriba departed the Camp Nou in the summer after a saga that stretched out for a few months. The 18-year-old, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the 2020-21 season, asked for a massive increase in his wages.

Barcelona, who are in a horrendous financial situation now, could not offer the teenager the hike he asked for. Instead, the club reportedly asked Moriba to stay and make a name for himself with the first team in the 2021-22 season.

Moriba, though, chose to depart the club on deadline day after a prolonged standoff with Barcelona. The Spain U-19 international moved to RB Leipzig for around €20 million. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and captain Gerard Pique were rumoured to have tried their best to convince Moriba to stay, but it was to no avail.

Around two months later, reports from El Nacional (via Barca Universal) suggest that the 18-year-old is desperate to return to Barcelona. They also add that he is ready to pay out of his own pocket to secure a Camp Nou return.

Moriba has failed to settle in at Leipzig, having made just three appearances so far this season. He has come off the bench in all three games, clocking just 49 minutes.

Ilaix Moriba's return to Barcelona looks unlikely after summer standoff

Ilaix Moriba made his debut for Barcelona during the 2020-21 season. He played 18 times across competitions for the first team, scoring once and registering three assists. Moriba brought some much-needed physicality to the Blaugrana midfield, and helped them win the Copa del Rey.

There has been plenty of change at Barcelona since Moriba's departure in the summer. The Blaugrana have promoted two midfield stars, Pablo Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, to the first team. Ronald Koeman is no longer the club's manager, with Sergi Barjuan appointed in an interim role.

However, there are two reasons why Moriba is unlikely to return to Barcelona anytime soon. The first is the manner in which the player and club ended their relationship, which was fraught with frustration and misunderstanding.

Secondly, the Blaugrana have an abundance of riches in midfield. Barcelona already boast Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Nico Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi and Riqui Puig in their team. All six players are fighting for just three spots in the starting XI.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That means Ilaix Moriba is unlikely to receive much of a look-in, even in the unlikely case he secures a return.

Edited by Bhargav