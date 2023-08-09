Ilkay Gundogan has option to leave Barcelona this weekend as surprise clause in contract comes to light: Reports 

Barcelona new signing Ilkay Gundogan has a surprise clause in his contract that would allow the German midfielder to walk away as a free agent if he isn't registered as a player for the club by Sunday. That's according to talkSPORT.

The player joined the club from Manchester City as a free agent this summer. However, he's yet to be registered as a Blaugrana player. If the registration isn't completed before this weekend's clash La Liga opener against Getafe, he could be allowed to walk away as a free agent.

To exacerbate matters worse, Barca will have to pay the player his entire year's salary as compensation. It would be a massive blow to the club, considering their rebuilding finances.

Barcelona have only 13 players registered in their roster at the moment. Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie are among the 13, but both are expected to leave. Dembele is set to join PSG, while Kessie has an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Gundogan, meanwhile, is struggling with fitness issues. He limped out of the US pre-season tour El Clasico win against Real Madrid (3-0). The German only made a substitute appearance during the Joan Gamper trophy win against Tottenham (4-2).

Whether he will be eligible to play against Getafe this weekend remains to be seen. The club will need to do the needful soon to field their marquee signing this weekend.

What Pedri said about Barcelona new signing Ilkay Gundogan

During his Manchester City stint, Ilkay Gundogan established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football. He made 304 appearances for the Cityzens across competitions, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists across competitions.

The German midfielder won the European treble last season with the Cityzens. He's the most experienced midfielder in Barca's squad. Youngster Pedri spoke about the new Barcelona signing (via Barca Universal):

“Gündogan is a spectacle to watch him train."

Barca are looking to defend their La Liga title this season and are also keen to improve their performance in the UEFA Champions League. Apart from the former Borussia Dortmund star, manager Xavi has also brought in Oriol Romeu.