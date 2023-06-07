Inter Miami to appoint ex-Barcelona man as head coach after sealing Lionel Messi transfer - Reports

Inter Miami are looking to appoint former Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino as their new manager after Lionel Messi agreed to join the club, according to journalist Ariel Senosiain.

Messi's future was up in the air after he played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot at the weekend. While he was linked with a return to Barcelona and Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, Messi now looks set to join Inter Miami.

That will mark the end of the Argentine's time in Europe's top five leagues. He leaves as the top scorer in the top European leagues, scoring 496 goals, one more than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apart from Messi, his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets is also set to join the MLS club (according to 90min). Another former Barcelona man, Tata Martino, who was in charge of the Blaugrana between 2013 and 2014 for 59 games, could be joining the MLS club.

Messi played 46 games across competitions under Martino, scoring 41 goals and providing 15 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo could join Lionel Messi in MLS

As Lionel Messi looks set to become an Inter Miami player, pending an official announcement, Toni Juanmarti has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could also be on the move. The Portuguese plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

According to Juanmarti, the Portuguese might be moving to the United States as well. Ronaldo, though, recently dismissed speculations about his future, saying that he will be staying Al-Nassr. He told SPL's official media in a recent interview:

"I'm happy here. I want to continue here, and I will continue here."

Messi, at one point, looked almost certain to join Al-Hilal. The Riyadh-based side reportedly offered him a salary package worth €1 billion for two years. Hence, fans hoped that football's greatest rivalry would reignite in Saudi Arabia.

However, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move means that won't happen now. Juanmarti, though, said that the duo could become direct rivals in the MLS again.

