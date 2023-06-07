Inter Miami gain 1 million Instagram followers within 12 minutes of Lionel Messi announcement - Reports

Inter Miami are already experiencing the Lionel Messi effect as the MLS club gained one million Instagram followers within 12 minutes of the Argentine announcing his decision to join them.

Messi, who recently played his last Paris Saint-Germain game during the 3-2 Ligue 1 defeat against Clermont Foot at the weekend, will join the MLS side as a free agent following the expiration of his PSG deal this month.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Inter Miami grew by 1M more followers on Instagram just 12 minutes after their announcement about Messi! Inter Miami grew by 1M more followers on Instagram just 12 minutes after their announcement about Messi! 😨📲

About his decision to join Inter Miami, Lionel Messi said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed. If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money.”

The club are relative newcomers to the league. Their infrastructure is nowhere near the other two clubs Messi has played for during his career. Goalkeeper Nick Marsman even said that the team are not ready for Messi's arrival (via The European Lad Twitter):

"I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi's arrival. We have a temporary stadium; people can just walk on the pitch; there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes."

Sergio Busquets could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

According to 90min, Sergio Busquets, who recently ended his Barcelona stint, could join Inter Miami. Busquets, a Barcelona player since 2008, will leave the club at the end of the season.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami. Busquets shared the pitch 567 times with Messi at the Camp Nou, the most by any other player. About Busquets potentially joining him, Messi said (via SPORT):

"It is another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia, that we had everything arranged. Everyone looks for their future. I obviously was aware of them, what they were going to do, but never at any moment did we agree to go anywhere together."

While Lionel Messi said that he didn't agree anything Busquets or Jordi Alba beforehand, his profile could attract players of the highest caliber to Miami. Fans will keep a keen eye on developments.

