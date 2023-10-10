Inter Miami make stance clear amid rumours of Lionel Messi joining Barcelona on loan: Reports

Inter Miami will reportedly respect the wishes of Lionel Messi and let him join Barcelona on a loan deal should the Argentine superstar want to do so (as per Sport).

Messi, 36, arrived at the Herons on a free transfer this summer following a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain. He had joined the French giants in 2021 after a hugely successful stint at Barca.

Transfer News Live tweeted about Messi's reported loan move to Barcelona in January:

"Inter Miami will respect Leo Messi's wishes and negotiate if he wants to go on loan to Barcelona."

Inter Miami's 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati brought down the curtains on their 2023 MLS season, knocking them out of the playoffs. With the last regular season game set to take place on October 21, Messi's team will not be in action till February next year when the new campaign begins.

That means Messi will be without any club football action for almost four months and could potentially use this time to seek a loan move back to Europe, where he might rejoin Barcelona on a temporary deal.

There's precedence of the same, as David Beckham and Thierry Henry did so while playing in the MLS. Beckham chose to go on loan to AC Milan from Inter Miami, while Henry rejoined Arsenal from New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami president Jorge Mas gave his blessings on a possible runion (albeit in a different context) in the past:

"I gave (Messi) my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years to give him the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona," Mas told El Club del Deportista, indicating a farewell. "Inter Miami will go or we will do some kind of match."

It remains to be seen what they do if presented with the chance to send out Lionel Messi on loan.

Lionel Messi on course to win eighth Ballon d'Or

After a successful season with club and country last time out, Lionel Messi is in the race to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.

He registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season, helping them win the Ligue 1 title. Messi also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, registering seven goals and three assists in seven games.

His primary rival will be Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup with Manchester City last season, registering 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions.