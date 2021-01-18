Inter Milan fail to pay Real Madrid first instalment of Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee

Owing to their financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inter Milan have reportedly failed to pay Real Madrid the first instalment of Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee, which is believed to have been due between December 2020 and January 2021.

A product of the youth academy at Real Madrid (La Fabrica), Achraf Hakimi made 17 appearances in all competitions for the club before going on a two-year loan deal to Borussia Dortmund in July 2018. He was an integral part of the Bundesliga side, making 73 appearances in all competitions across two seasons.

Impressed by his performances, Inter Milan bought Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid for a reported fee of €40 million in July 2020, with the transfer fee to be paid in instalments.

Since his arrival at the club, the 22-year-old has been in sensational form. He has already registered six goals and five assists in only 24 matches across competitions, helping Inter Milan to second place in the Serie A, level on points with arch-rivals and league leaders AC Milan.

Real Madrid's current top goalscorer in the league is Benzema with 8 goals. Followed by Modric, Casemiro & Valverde with 3 each.



Hakimi who Madrid sold in the summer transfer window has 6 league goals with Inter.



Mistake.#RealMadrid #hakimi #LaLiga #Inter #SerieA #Transfers — Quaid Tatchell (@quaidtatchell) January 10, 2021

However, Inter Milan are yet to pay the first instalment of Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee, as per their agreement with Real Madrid.

According to reports, the due date of the first instalment (€10 million) is said to have come and gone, with Inter Milan failing to make the payment due to financial duress at the club.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan agree postponement of Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee payment

Achraf Hakimi has made a brilliant start at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have reportedly come to an agreement with Real Madrid for the postponement of the due date of Achraf Hakimi's first instalment to the end of March 2021. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also endured a financial hit themselves due to the pandemic and might reportedly have to ask for the payment of the second instalment along with the first in March.

Advertisement

Inter Milan's owners - The Suning Group - are understood to have been in a financial crisis even before the pandemic, which further exacerbated the situation.

The club reportedly failed to pay player salaries for four months last year, with the owner said to be looking for outside investment to help alleviate the situation. Should the club not pay the outstanding wages by next month, they could be subject to a deduction in points - something they would hope to avoid at any cost.

🚨#Internazionale is in serious financial trouble (not even paying the #Hakimi payment to #RealMadrid) and is thinking of selling the #Lukaku and Lautaro #Martinez passes in the summer market. 🔵⚫ #Transfers — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) January 17, 2021

The reports suggest that BC Partners, a British international investment firm, could buy a part of the club and are evaluating a potential investment in this regard.