Inter Milan wants Premier League star as potential replacement for Manchester United target Andre Onana - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Inter Milan are looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as a replacement for Manchester United-target Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian is a key target for the Red Devils and looks set to leave in the summer. He was a key player for the Nerazzurri last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions. However, with the 27-year-old on the verge of a move to Manchester United, Inter have turned their attention towards Lloris.

The 36-year-old has offers from the Saudi Pro League for a summer switch. However, he's looking to take his time and reflect on his future. Whether Inter's offer interests the former France captain remains to be seen, though.

Apart from Lloris, Yann Sommer is another option who's in the Nerazzuri's shortlist to replace Onana. Sommer plays for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Onana was a key player for the Inter team that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on United's negotiations with Inter regarding Onana's move:

"(Manchester) United are now really close to signing Andre Onana. Positive round of talks; final bid to arrive soon, then done deal. Told deal will be SEALED by the end of next week. Personal terms agreed. Man United want Onana to travel for USA pre season tour."

Mason Mount has made promise to Manchester United fans

Manchester United have completed a marquee signing this summer, acquiring Mason Mount from Chelsea in a blockbuster deal to kick off their movements in the market.

Mount arrives as one of the most technical players in the Premier League. He will wear the iconic No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford and has made a promise to fans, writing on Instagram:

“I know the history and understand the responsibility that comes with this shirt. The most important for me is to gain your trust, and I will work hard to do that. I won’t let you down Reds!”

At his best, Mason Mount is a world beater. While he has recentlly struggled for form, the move to Old Trafford could be the catalyst Mount needs to rejuvenate his career.

