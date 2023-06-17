Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany set to attend important talks to sign Barcelona target in deal worth around €45 million - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona officials Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany are set to attend important talks with Atletico Parananse CEO Alexandre Mattos to secure a deal for Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian youngster is one of the most highly touted prospects in world football at the moment. His playing style has drawn comparisons with Gabriel Jesus. Brazilian sporting director Gustavo Grossi has said that Roque could become like Ronaldo Nazario (via Barca Times):

"Vitor Roque is the only footballer who can truly become the new Ronaldo Nazario. He has everything Ronaldo had: speed, technique, finishing ability and a winning character."

The Blaugrana are keen on adding a back-up to Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is 34 and is entering the twilight of his career. Hence, the Blaugrana are looking to sign a player who could serve as a long-term back-up and eventually replace the Polish talisman.

Roque has been in great form for Atletico Paranense this season. He has scored ten goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions. Speaking about Barca's interest in Roque, the player's agent Andre Curry said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Vitor Roque is a great player. If Barca sign him, they will have got it 100% right. He will be very important there in the future. He will grow a lot, and his value will be multiplied by five!"

Barca could sign him for €45 million.

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele provides update on contract renewal

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Blaugrana are keen on tying him on a long-term contract.

Dembele's release clause will drop to €50 million in the coming days. Hence, renewing his contract will help Barca's bid to keep the player. About the potential renewal, the Frenchman said (via Barca Universal):

“It’s going very well. Barcelona want me to renew until 2027. My agent will talk to them. I’m happy in the team, also at home in Barcelona. We’ll see what happens.”

Dembele has reinvented himself under Xavi and has established himself as a key player. The French attacker scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions in the recently concluded season.

