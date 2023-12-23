Joan Laporta and Xavi believe Barcelona can get back into form after Spanish Super Cup - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Xavier Hernandez are hopeful of the club's turnaround in fortunes following the Spanish Super Cup next month.

The La Liga giants have stuttered in recent weeks after a promising start to the season. Barca have had two unconvincing wins in five games across competitions this month.

Apart from beating Atletico Madrid (1-0) and Almeria (3-2) - both at home in the league - Xavi's side lost 4-2 at home to Girona and 3-2 at previously winless Royal Antwerp in their final UEFA Champions League home game.

Barca only scrapped through to the European competition's knockouts as group winners due to a better head-to-head record over second-placed Porto. Meanwhile, in La Liga, the Blaugrana have dropped five points in their last four games and are fourth in the standings, seven behind leaders Real Madrid.

Following a short break during the Christmas holiday period, they return to action in the league at Las Palmas on January 4. They play lower-league side UB Barbastro in their Copa del Rey opener before flying to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Spanish Super Cup to take on Osasuna in the semifinal on January 11.

As per AS (via Barca Universal), both Laporta and Xavi reckon the club are set to enjoy happier days on the field post the cup competition in the Middle-East. Barca's best chances of silverware this season seem to be the Super Cup.

Barcelona boss fumed at players after lacklustre Almeria win

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernaandez

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez minced no words following his team's unimpressive 3-2 La Liga win over Almeria in midweek.

Raphinha's 33rd-minute opener was cancelled out by Leo Baptistao eight minutes later. Sergi Roberto put the hosts ahead at the hour mark, only to be pegged back by Edgar Gonzalez 11 minutes later. However, Barca had the last laugh, thanks to Roberto completing his double seven minutes from time.

Xavi was far from pleased with the manner of the win and admitted to letting his side know his feelings (Football Espana via Barca Blaugranes):

“I try to be sincere and honest, say things to their face, I can’t hide that. Shouts? Tension, is normal, it’s a dressing room, we had a lot at stake and I thought it was convenient to raise my voice a little, nothing more.

"From here on I think the team has reacted very well, very well, in the dressing room we are a team, a big family. They are professionals, and they understood it very well, in the second half they took the route in which we now have to stay on. We will stop, have a break, to face 2024 with great desire and enthusiasm.

Barcelona had 47 points at this stage of the season, nine more than they have this campaign, as a La Liga title defence looks increasingly unlikely following their recent performances.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here