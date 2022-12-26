Joao Felix shortlists 2 Premier League clubs if he leaves Atletico Madrid - Reports

Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid recently, with two Premier League clubs touted to be his next destination.

Felix joined La Rojiblancos in 2019 from Benfica. He was considered one of the brightest prospects in world football at the time. While Felix's immense quality is evident, the Portuguese hasn't evolved as expected. Since arriving in the Spanish capital, he has scored 33 goals and provided 18 assists in 129 games across competitions.

He has made 18 appearances for Diego Simione's side this season, starting nine, bagging four goals and three assists. The player is seeking a move away from Atletico Madrid to resurrect his career. At 23, Felix remains one of the brightest prospects in world football.

The Portuguese winger has identified Manchester United and Arsenal as preferred destinations should he leave the Rojiblancos.

United are looking to add depth to their roster. Considering Cristiano Ronaldo exit, Anthony Martial's injury woes and Anthony Elanga's lackluster form, Felix could be a welcome arrival for Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are building a solid project under Mikel Arteta. Young players are at the heart of the surprise Premier League leaders. Felix could have the perfect opportunity to flourish and realise the lofty expectations placed on him.

Fabrizio Romano on Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix's future

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently said that Arsenal have gotten in touch with Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes for a move away from Atletico Madrid. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said (via HITC):

“It’s true they had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes. But it depends on the conditions of the deal because if it’s more than €100million, I think it is going to be difficult.”

Any club willing to add Felix to their ranks would have to pay a heft fee upward of €100 million. Hence, any interested party will have to break the bank.

