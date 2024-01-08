Jorge Mendes ‘doing everything possible’ to help Portugal star with £86 million release clause join Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly targeting SL Benfica defender Antonio Silva in the ongoing January transfer window. El Nacional reported (via the Chelsea Chronice) that the Portuguese club are standing firm on their €100 million (£86 million) release clause should any suitor want to sign their young asset.

The Blues are no stranger to triggering massive deals under co-owner Todd Boehly. They, in fact, paid Benfica a then reported British-record fee of £106.7 million in 2023 to sign Enzo Fernandez.

While Chelsea's lavish spending in the last two windows might limit them to such extravagant deals in January, their hunt for Silva could still come to fruition. According to the aforementioned report, renowned agent Jorge Mendes is trying to negotiate a deal between the two clubs for Silva.

The young Benfica defender has made 68 senior appearances for Benfica, registering six goals. He's a key player, making 24 appearances across competitions, talking Benfica to second in the Primeira Liga standings after 16 games, one point off Sporting CP (40).

Chelsea could look to add the 20-year-old to replace their veteran Thiago Silva. The experienced Brazilian defender will turn 40 this year, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Although Chelsea have a host of first-team central defenders in Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashille, Silva continues to start regularly.

Pochettino prepares Chelsea for VAR-less Carabao Cup semifinal

The Blues face Middlesborough at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday (January 9) in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

Ahead of the game, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned his team to be prepared for navigating the game without VAR. He said (via One Football):

“There’s no VAR. That is a thing we need to be careful of. Our normal attitude is to play with VAR.

"We need to be cautious of that. We need to be in a different way in our approach. We need to change. Now, it’s just the referee that is going to decide. We need to be cautious."

Pochettino concluded:

“It’s a different game whether you play with or without VAR. I don’t say it’s better or worse, but it’s a different game. We need to be clever in this way.”

Chelsea beat Preston North End 4-0 in their FA Cup opener at the weekend.