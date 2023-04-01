Jose Mourinho eyes reunion with Manchester United star at AS Roma - Reports

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea at AS Roma.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Fichajes, the former Red Devils boss is eyeing a sensational reunion with the Spanish custodian, having worked with him at Old Trafford. De Gea has entered the final three months of his deal with Manchester United but doesn't look close to signing a new deal.

The former Atletico Madrid keeper has reportedly turned down an initial contract offer that included reduced wages. The Red Devils have the option of triggering a one-year extension clause but are unlikely to exercise it. However, Manchester United are willing to negotiate with the Spain international to keep him at the club.

They want De Gea to sign an extension by reducing his massive wages. He's currently the highest earner at Old Trafford and is also the game's best-paid goalkeeper, taking home £375,000 a week.

Despite his inconsistent showings over the last few years and lack of sweeping ability, Erik ten Hag is keen on retaining the Spaniard. De Gea has been the undisputed No. 1 between the sticks this season, making 42 appearances across competitions, keeping 18 clean sheets.

He's the longest-serving player at Old Trafford, having been at the club since 2011, but now looks resigned to leaving on a free transfer this summer. De Gea has been awarded Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Manchester United Players' Player of the Year four times.

Erik ten Hag explains Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's form this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to take the credit for Marcus Rashford's sensational turnaround this season. In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2), Ten Hag said (via The Manchester Evening News):

"It's not about just a talk. I'm not Harry Potter. It's like a process, so there are many tools you're putting in in your management to let people get to best form, best shape so it's about line-up, way of playing; it's about coaching, talks, informal; it's about coaches working with him and especially it's a lot about himself because he's the one, and he has the skills so when he is in the best at, best mentality then."

Rashford endured the worst season of his career last season, managing only five goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions. He has been at an entirely different level this season following Ten Hag's arrival in the summer. He has scored 27 goals and provided nine goals in 44 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes