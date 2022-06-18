Jose Mourinho looking to reunite with Real Madrid superstar at AS Roma - Reports 

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Gareth Bale in the Italian capital (as per Republic World) as the Welshman exits Real Madrid on a free transfer.

His contract with the Champions League winners expires at the end of the month, and he is confirmed to leave the Whites after a nine-year spell. Bale has kept a tight-lip on his future, but many clubs have expressed their interest in signing the winger, including the Giallorossi.

The Italian capital side has become the go-to club for English players, with Chris Smalling, Tammy Abraham and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all joining Roma to revive their careers.

Bale could be next in line, with his close relationship with Mourinho, under whom he played one season at Tottenham Hotspur last year, being the key.

GOAL @goal Gareth Bale has been offered to Roma, according to Calciomercato 🗞 Gareth Bale has been offered to Roma, according to Calciomercato 🗞 https://t.co/Ezv3FvJzRM

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, the Portuguese coach is keen to bring Bale to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The move would give him more options in attack, which was led brilliantly by Chelsea-reject Tammy Abraham last season, who scored 27 goals across competitions. However, Spurs are keen to get Bale for a third spell, while Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also interested in him.

The 32-year-old will seek regular game time after seeing himself spend most of his last few years at Real Madrid on the bench.

He still has a few more years at the top. His 16-goal haul from 34 games with Tottenham in the 2020-21 season is proof of what he's is capable of when he plays regularly.

Bale also recently played a key role in helping Wales qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. So the months leading up to the tournament will be crucial for him.

Gareth Bale will be remembered as a Real Madrid legend

Gareth Bale largely became an isolated figure at Real Madrid in his final two seasons there. However, his accomplishments are undenieable, and he will go down in history as a legend of the club.

The Football Arena @thefootyarena



Respect! Gareth Bale has been added to The Legends Section of Real Madrid’s Website!Respect! Gareth Bale has been added to The Legends Section of Real Madrid’s Website!Respect! 👏😍 https://t.co/92mcoW5xSR

Signed in 2013 on a then-world record fee of €100 million from Tottenham, the Welshman hit the ground running and over the next few years, guiding the Spanish outfit to numerous trophies alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Overall, he made 258 appearances and contributed 173 goals, lifting 16 titles, including three La Liga and five Champions League honours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far