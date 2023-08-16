Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to sign Chelsea star - Reports

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the summer transfer market.

Tammy Abraham, formerly a Blues, has been sidelined after suffering an ACL injury. Hence, Mourinho is looking to bolster his team's attack. The Serie A club have reinforced their ranks all over the pitch in the summer.

They have already signed the likes of Houssem Aouar, Evan Ndicka, Renato Sanches (loan) and Leandro Paredes. Mourinho is now looking to raid his former club and buy Broja.

The Albania international suffered a ruptured ACL last season, limiting his number of appearances to 18. He scored one goal and provided one assist across competitions.

Broja has represented the Albania national team 17 times, scoring four times. The 21-year-old is contracted with Chelsea till the end of the 2027-28 season, and according to Transfermarkt, has an estimated market value of €28 million.

Hence, Roma might need to make an ambitious bid to get Broja. Whether Mourinho, who is not in very amicable terms with the club hierarchy, can convince the board to spend on Broja remains to be seen.

Which number will Moises Caicedo wear for Chelsea?

Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea for a British record transfer fee of £115 million from Brighton & Hove Albion, will wear the No. 25 shirt at Stamford Bridge this season.

The number was previously donned by club legend Gianfranco Zola. The Italian sent a message to Caicedo after the revelation about the Ecuadorian's kit number (via the Blues' website):

"Hi Moises! Thank you for the message. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me. Good luck, Gianfranco."

Caicedo, meanwhile, said about his shirt number:

"I'm so proud to wear this number. I spoke with Gianfranco Zola, and he gave me his blessing. I know how much this number means. I chose it because it is a very special number to me and my family. I want to create a lot of memories for Chelsea with this number on my back!"

Along with Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo could form one of the youngest and most quality midfield pairings at the heart of the Stamford Bridge club. After completing such a high-profile move, expectations are high from the 21-year-old starlet.