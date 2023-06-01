Journalist makes bold claim regarding Lionel Messi's potential move to Saudi Arabia

Journalist Gerard Romero has said that Lionel Messi has stopped talking with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal regarding a potential move. Romero said on his Twitch channel that 'things have gone cold', and the move to the Middle East in now in doubt.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed (as per Guardian) that Messi will be leaving the Ligue 1 giants this summer. He has been linked with Al Hilal, Barcelona and Inter Miami, and all three clubs have offers ready for him.

Barcelona were leading the chase but have a ten-day deadline set by the Argentine, as he wants his future sorted quickly. They need to get the three go-ahead from La Liga to get the deal done this summer, though.

Al Hilal were confident of luring the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner this summer and have tabled a huge offer. Marca suggests that the Saudi side offered €500 million for the Argentine to join.

Barca manager Xavi has said that he's trying his best to convince Messi to rejoin but is leaving the decision on the player, telling Mundo Deportivo:

“I told the president that Messi's return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide. It’s up to him.

"I’m speaking with Leo, yes. Messi, too, deserves a farewell like this. I think we all agree on that. Let’s see. We all love Messi, but that doesn’t mean he will come. He’s the best in history and in Barca, It depends a lot on what he wants to do.”

Inter Miami are waiting for Lionel Messi to make a decision, as they already have the backing from the MLS to sign the forward.

Inter Milan rule themselves out of race for Lionel Messi

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has said that the club will not make a move for Lionel Messi. He added that the club would have loved to add the Argentine, but FFP issues won't allow them to get the PSG star.

Zanetti told TyC Sport:

“Financial Fair Play is a complication; today Inter are doing good things, carrying out a sporting and economic project in line with what they can spend and afford. Who wouldn't like to have Messi? But we are not able to take him. He is for very few, rightly so, as far as he represents is valid. He is the last world champion.”

He added about Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return:

“I'd like to see him where he feels happy. We all agree on what Barcelona represents; for him, it means family. There, we would see him in the family and football fullness of him.

"I really can't imagine him anywhere else. I didn't even believe PSG. He surprised me to see him go. Barcelona will make an effort, and, then, it will depend on him."

Inter Milan were linked with Lionel Messi in May by the Argentine media, and reports suggested that Zanetti was pushing for it. However, the Serie A side's vice-president has ruled the club out of the race and has backed the forward to rejoin Barcelona.

