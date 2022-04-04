Juventus defender could make MLS switch at end of season - Reports

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini could be set to move to the MLS this summer.

The 37-year-old veteran has been at the Old Lady for 17 years since joining from Fiorentina in 2005. He has been a key player for them, winning the Serie A nine times, Coppa Italia five times and as many Italian Super Cups.

The Italian, however, may be bringing an end to his time at Juventus, with a move to the MLS on the cards. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via FootballItalia) has reported that despite the rumours surrounding Chiellini potentially retiring at the end of the season, he could be heading to the States.

CorSport Chiellini will be retiring from the Italian National TeamTomorrow will be his second to last match ever with his final game coming against Argentina in JuneAnd after his time at Juventus he wants to play 1 year in MLSCorSport Chiellini will be retiring from the Italian National TeamTomorrow will be his second to last match ever with his final game coming against Argentina in JuneAnd after his time at Juventus he wants to play 1 year in MLS📰 CorSport https://t.co/80qhApLnmS

He has 17 made league appearances this season, but there have been concerns about the fitness level of the legendary centre-back.

Should he make the move to the MLS, he would be joining his fellow Italian compatriot Lorenzo Insigne, who is joining FC Toronto at the end of the season. Juventus fans will feel bittersweet seeing a defender who has been such a huge part of the club leave. However, it seems the time is right for both parties to end their association.

Chiellini looks like bringing an end to his international stint.

The Juventus legend was part of the Italy team that was shockingly knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by North Macedonia last week.

It means the Azzurri will not play at the quadrennial tournament for the second time in a row for the first time in his history. Following the game, Chiellini hinted that he may be set to retire from international football, writing on his Instagram page (via FootballItalia):

“We expected to play a different game this evening, and we cannot deny that. Thursday was a sad page in the history book of our careers; we will always have a void inside us. But in sport, just as in life, we must have the strength to get back on our feet. Always."

He concluded:

“And these lads will write more important pages in the history of Italian football, giving us all the same emotions we were fortunate enough to experience last summer. Always and forever, FORZA AZZURRI.”

The Juventus defender has 116 caps to his name and was part of the team that won the European Championships last summer.

Should he retire from the national side, he could look to make an impact in the MLS. A host of MLS franchises could be lining up to sign the experienced and accomplished veteran centre-back.

