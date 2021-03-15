Juventus to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo despite Real Madrid interest

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly ready to stick with their Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, amidst interest from his former club Real Madrid.

The forward was recently linked with a move back to Real Madrid following his poor performance in Juventus' capitulation against Porto in the UEFA Champions League. The star's agent reportedly offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for a cut-price deal.

But Juventus' director of football Fabio Paratici has indicated that the Bianconeri are not yet ready to cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Marca in this regard,

"It makes me laugh. In my career, I didn't think anyone could question Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 41 goals in 38 games in 2020. He's the top scorer in Serie A and has won five Ballon d'Ors. It's a privilege for us to have Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. We enjoy having him. Is he part of our future? He certainly represents it."

Ronaldo was quick to answer his critics with a first-half hattrick against Cagliari on Sunday.

Juventus are third in the Serie A, ten points behind league leaders Inter Milan but have a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side. The three goals by the forward took his career goal tally to 770 and helped him pass Brazilian icon Pele's record.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram after the game to pay tribute to Pele. He wrote:

"I'm filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the world's goalscoring list, overcoming Pele’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child in Madeira."

He also hinted that his future could be with Juventus.

"Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophees! Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow, and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!"

Juventus can now only challenge for trophies on two fronts. The Bianconeri cannot afford to slip up in the Serie A if they are to win a tenth consecutive title. They face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final later on in the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit Real Madrid's timeline

Zinedine Zidane could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Although, Real Madrid would jump at the chance to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo, it is clear that Zinedine Zidane is ready to focus on investing in younger players to move the team forward.

So, one would expect any deal for the Portuguese superstar to be a short-term one if Real Madrid intend on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.

Real Madrid have already started relying on a new generation of players, which is evident in the emergence of the likes of Ferland Mendy and Federico Valverde.

Zinedine Zidane to Sky Sport: “Rumours about Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid are true? Yes, it could be... we know Cristiano but he's a Juve player now, and we have to honour this, he’s playing for another club. Now let us see what the future will be”. ⚪️ #Real #CR7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2021