Juventus planning a double swoop for two Fiorentina stars in the summer - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are planning a summer swoop for the Fiorentina duo of Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus have two former Fiorentina players in their squad at the moment. Federico Bernardeschi joined the Turin side in a €40M move back in 2017. He was followed by Federico Chiesa, who arrived at Juventus on a two-year loan deal after Fiorentina rejected the Bianconeri's €40M offer for a permanent move.

Juventus looking to rebuild their squad

Nikola Milenkovic is not a name alien to transfer rumours. He has been on the radars of many top clubs across Europe, most notably Manchester United.

🇷🇸 Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković has been one of the latest names to get linked with a summer move to Manchester United.



Here's how the Serbian centre-half has fared in Serie A this season.



Milenkovic, who is extremely dominant both on the ground and in the air, has been one of the standout players for his side this season. While he is still only 23, Juventus see him as the long-time heir of the ageing Giorgio Chiellini.

Milenkovic's fellow countryman Dusan Vlahovic is seen as the ideal backup for Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus attack. Morata and Ronaldo have scored the bulk of the goals for the Bianconeri this season.

Vlahovic, the top-scorer for his club this season, has scored seven goals. With Morata getting injured often and the 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo requiring occasional rest, Vlahovic could serve a decent backup for the seasoned duo.

3 - Prior to Dusan Vlahovic, the last player to score in three consecutive Serie A appearances with Fiorentina before turning 22 was Giampaolo Pazzini in April 2005. Uncontrollable.#JuveFiorentina #JuveFiorentina pic.twitter.com/ayODjupIhJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 22, 2020

Juventus have endured a shaky start to the season, but seem to have regained their mojo in recent weeks. The Bianconeri clinched the Italian Super Cup last month and have also qualified for the Coppa Italia final.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have picked up only four points from their last five Serie A games, and have already crashed out of the Coppa Italia.

Reports have claimed that Milenkovic is very open to the move. But Vlahovic could need some convincing, as he has already sealed a starting spot in Cesare Prandelli’s side, and is enjoying a productive season.

Nevertheless, both moves would not be cheap for the defending champions, with reports suggesting that Fiorentina could ask for as much as €90M for the duo.