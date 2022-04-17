Juventus star's agent holds meeting with Manchester United over potential signing - Reports

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Argentine runs out of contract this summer. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Dybala's agent has begun negotiations with the Red Devils over a move to Old Trafford.

United are set to appoint Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as their new manager. The Red Devils have reached a verbal agreement with the Dutchman, who is a huge fan of Dybala and could sign him this summer.

The Argentine joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for €32 million, scoring 113 goals in 286 appearances across competitions.

He has won five Serie A and four Coppa Italia titles. Dybala also won the Serie A Most Valuable Player award during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Argentine was expected to become the club's talisman following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last summer. However, he has scored just 13 goals in 32 appearances across competitions this season.

According to cbssposrts.com, the Bianconeri offered Dybala a wage cut in their renewal offer, which was promptly rejected by the Argentine.

United are keen to sign the Juventus star this summer. The club are expected to undergo a rebuild after a dismal 2021-22 campaign. They have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League and are struggling to finish in the Premier League top four.

United sit in fifth place in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with only six games to go.

They are set to appoint Erik Ten Hag as their new manager this summer and will look to back him in the transfer market. The Red Devils are keen to sign a world-class forward, as Edinson Cavani is set to leave on a free transfer and Ronaldo faces an uncertain future.

Manchester United could face competition from Inter Milan for Paulo Dybala

Juventus vs FC Internazionale - Serie A

According to juvefc.com, Inter Milan are keen to sign Manchester United target Paulo Dybala. The Nerazurri view the Juventus star as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Martinez has been Inter's talisman in recent years. He scored 17 times last season as Inter won their first Scudetto in 11 years and has netted 15 times this season. Simeone Inzaghi's side are two points behind league leaders AC Milan but have a game in hand.

They will sign a replacement for Martinez if he leaves the club this summer. According to Tuttosport, Dybala is keen to stay in Italy and could prefer a move to Inter over Manchester United.

Edited by Bhargav