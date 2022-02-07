Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid if Erling Haaland joins club this summer - Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could reportedly leave the club if Erling Haaland is brought in from Borussia Dortmund. The Frenchman has been in top form for the La Liga giants, having scored over 300 goals, but Los Blancos are believed to be interested in Haaland.

The Real Madrid no. 9 has been the club’s best performer since Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2018. The France international has been scoring goals for fun since the Portuguese’s departure. He has already helped the Whites to a La Liga title, and is on course to win another this year.

Madridistas are grateful for their captain and wish that he retires at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, if El Nacional’s report is to be believed, Benzema could be on his way out of the club a lot sooner than expected.

— @sport Florentino Pérez is optimistic that Haaland will sign for Madrid. He wants to sign Mbappe and Haaland, they are willing to sacrifice Benzema. Madrid's offer for the Norwegian is the highest at the moment. Barça are fully informed about it and they will not give up. Florentino Pérez is optimistic that Haaland will sign for Madrid. He wants to sign Mbappe and Haaland, they are willing to sacrifice Benzema. Madrid's offer for the Norwegian is the highest at the moment. Barça are fully informed about it and they will not give up.— @sport https://t.co/jCSH6QNz1i

It is believed Los Merengues are eager to buy both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. Madrid president Florentino Perez doesn’t want Haaland to go to Barcelona, and is even prepared to fracture his relationship with Benzema to accomplish the same.

The 34-year-old striker reportedly believes that the Norwegian’s arrival could take a massive toll on his game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. In a FIFA World Cup year, that is the last thing the Frenchman wants.

If Mbappe and Haaland make their way to Madrid in the summer, Benzema could find himself in Paris, possibly reuniting with Zinedine Zidane. Moving back to France would also draw Didier Deschamp’s attention, bolstering the four-time Champions League winners chances to represent Les Bleus in Qatar this winter.

Real Madrid are working on signing Erling Haaland

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly working on the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

Even at the risk of angering Benzema, Florentino Perez has set up a meeting with the 21-year-old striker’s agent Mino Raiola to discuss terms. Raiola, who is recovering from an operation in Monte Carlo, is likely to meet with the Madrid president in March.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid are silently working on the transfer of Erling Haaland for next season. Real Madrid are silently working on the transfer of Erling Haaland for next season. @marca 🇳🇴 Real Madrid are silently working on the transfer of Erling Haaland for next season. @marca https://t.co/6Keur5gwEp

Haaland is reportedly fully aware of Barcelona’s offer, but might not make a decision before Madrid cast their die. He does not have a preference at the moment, and could simply join the club that offers him the better contract.

The onus is now on Perez to put his best foot forward, and secure his club’s future for the foreseeable future. At the same time, Benzema is likely to make a decision on his Real Madrid future based on the outcome of the meeting between Perez and Raiola in March.

