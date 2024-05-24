Karim Benzema wants to partner ex-Arsenal forward at former club as transfer desire comes to light: Reports

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema reportedly wants to return to his former club Olympique Lyonnais and partner former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in attack. Benzema had joined the Saudi Pro League club last summer.

However, there have been murmurs of discontent, with the striker largely failing to replicate his Real Madrid form after rejecting an extension offer from Los Blancos to join Al-Ittihad.

In 29 games across competitions, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 13 goals and eight assists. Most of those goal contributions - nine goals and seven assists in 21 games - have come in the top flight, where Marcelo Gallardo's are fifth with a game to go, having won the league last season.

Despite having a contract with the People's Club till 2026, Benzema could be back to Europe this summer, as per El Nacional. There are reports of the Frenchman failing to gel with the dressing room and having numerous confrontations with boss Marcelo Gallardo.

It's pertinent to note that Benzema reportedly looked to return to Los Blancos in January. But the La Liga champions were apparently not interested in a reunion. With the impending arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe, Benzema would have been surplus to requirements.

The aforementioned report mentions interest from five Premier League sides - Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea - but Benzema apparently wants to return to Lyon.

How Karim Benzema has fared with former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has partnered with former Arsenal hitman Alexandre Lacazette four times, with both players being on the pitch at the same time. All four instances came with France between 2012 and 2015.

The duo don't have any joint goal contribution, with Les Bleus winning only one of these four games - a 1-0 win over Sweden. Two other games - Serbia (away) and Albania (home) - ended in 1-1 draws. Les Bleus lost 1-0 to Brazil in another game when Benzema and Lacazette were together on the pitch.

Lacazette only played 16 times for France, contributing three goals and an assist, while Benzema made his 97th and latest appearance for Les Bleus in June 2022, having scored 37 times and providing 20 assists.