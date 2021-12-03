Key Chelsea man set to get a massive wage boost after incredible performances - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Edouard Mendy a new and improved contract at the club, as per Football Insider. The club is pleased with his recent performances, and believe the Senegalese goalkeeper deserves a significant raise.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has made a huge impact at the club since his arrival in the summer of 2020 from Stade Rennais. He has led the club to a Champions League title, cementing his place between the sticks ahead of world-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😎 Edouard Mendy is the top rated goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues this season...



🎥 By some way! Click the image below as we discuss his importance to Chelsea 👇 😎 Edouard Mendy is the top rated goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues this season...🎥 By some way! Click the image below as we discuss his importance to Chelsea 👇

Football Insider reports that Chelsea believe the ever-present shot-stopper is a 'low earner' compared to players of his quality. The club believes he is not compensated enough, compared to some of his other teammates, and are preparing to remedy the situation soon.

The Chelsea stopper currently earns about £60,000 a week on a deal that runs until 2025. That is way less than what his performances deserve and shockingly less than banished Chelsea man Danny Drinkwater.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Édouard Mendy’s nine clean sheets for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this season is the most ever by a goalkeeper in their debut campaign in the competition. Wall. #UCLFinal 9 - Édouard Mendy’s nine clean sheets for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this season is the most ever by a goalkeeper in their debut campaign in the competition. Wall. #UCLFinal https://t.co/BdVrIGOj3M

Chelsea hope to offer the Senegalese keeper a deal more in line with his position at the club, wrapping things up soon to avoid any approach by their rivals. The Senegal international has been undroppable for Chelsea since his arrival under Frank Lampard. He has featured in nearly all of Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League games since his £20 million arrival.

Mendy has also enjoyed a stellar second season with Chelsea. The Senegalese shot-stopper has only conceded six goals in 13 appearances this campaign, with the goalkeeper coming second at the recent Lev Yashin award. Tuchel has formed one of the meanest defences in Europe. Chelsea will hope to tie him down to a long-term contract and a significant pay-hike.

He deserves to be there: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Eduoard Mendy award snub

Watford vs Chelsea - Premier League

When Gianluigi Donnarumma was announced the winner of the Lev Yashin trophy, it took many fans by surprise. Many expected Chelsea's star goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy to win the award, especially after his scintillating displays saw The Blues win the Champions League.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to reassure the Chelsea custodian, noting his outstanding record and ambition to win:

"I know he's disappointed not to collect the trophy. He has that ambition. This is normal. At the same time, he deserves to be there and realises the importance of this for him."

"He had outstanding records since he joined Chelsea. Clean sheets, success, titles were all hugely involved. He deserved to be in the very best. There is no need to worry for him."

