Kylian Mbappe to receive massive signing-on fee at Real Madrid in the summer - Reports

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to earn a massive signing-on fee of around £128 million after tax when he arrives at Real Madrid in the summer.

The 25-year-old recently reiterated his intention to leave the Parisians at the end of the season, having also done so at the start of the season. Currently in the last six months of his deal, Mbappe is free to strike a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for a while and are the frontrunners to secure his services. As per The Times, the La Liga giants are set to offer Mbappe a monstrous signing-on fee, a record amount for any player. The amount will be paid in instalments, and the player will also retain a share of his image rights.

It's pertinent to note that Mbappe is no stranger to huge signing-on fees. On renewing his stay at the Parc des Princes in 2022, when he was strongly pursued by Los Blancos, Mbappe had received around £115 million after tax from the Parisians. That amount is set to be breached in less than six months if he arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to sign a pre-agreement with Real Madrid once Los Blancos or PSG are ouf of the UEFA Champions League.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another fabulous season with PSG despite his uncertain future at the club.

The 25-year-old has 32 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions. That includes 21 goals and four assists in 20 games in Ligue 1, where the Parisians are 13 clear at the top with 12 games to go.

Mbappe scored in the 2-0 league win at Nantes at the weekend following a goal in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg win at home to Real Sociedad in midweek.