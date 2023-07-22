Kylian Mbappe receives world record offer that surpasses Neymar’s €222 million move as PSG consider selling superstar: Reports

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has received an offer from Saudi Arabia that's worth more than the €222 million for which Neymar was bought for by the Parisians from Barcelona in 2017.

Mbappe looks set to leave the French giants in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 giants' decision to leave the Frenchman out of their pre-season tour squad has fuelled further speculations.

Mbappe joined the Parisians in 2017 from AS Monaco. He has since scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games across competitions. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is also the team's all-time top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe, though, informed his club that he won't renew his deal beyind 2024. As a result, the Parisians are looking to sell the player rather than lose him for free next season. He has now reportedly received an offer of more than €222 million from the Middle East.

Fabrizio Romano says PSG think Kylian Mbappe has reached agreement with Real Madrid

Mbappe's most likely next destination is Real Madrid, as the French attacker has long been linked with a move away. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Parisians think the attacker has already reached an agreement with Los Blancos regarding a free transfer next summer.

Mbappe's contract will be up at the end of the 2023-24 season, when he could leave for free. Romano wrote on his Caughtoffside column regarding the same:

“Kylian Mbappe hasn’t travelled with the PSG squad to Japan. No injury, no other things, the decision is official and has been made by Paris Saint-Germain, so it’s not a mutual decision."

He added:

"Starting from today PSG have decided that Kylian Mbappe is no longer in the first-team squad and is available on the market. Paris Saint-Germain believe Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them on a free transfer in the summer of 2024."

Mbappe, 24, is one of the best players in world football, and any club in the world would benefit from adding the Frenchman to their squad. Fans will keep a keen eye on the saga regarding the attacker.