Kylian Mbappe's family ready to accept record-breaking Al-Hilal proposal, PSG superstar still undecided - Reports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe's family is reportedly ready to accept a move to Al Hilal this summer. However, the player is yet to make a decision on his future and will take his time before announcing his next step.

As per a report by Di Marzio, Mbappe's family are happy with the world-record proposal on the table from Al Hilal. They're open to leaving France for a season to play in the Saudi Pro League and then move to Real Madrid next summer.

The Saudi side have offered a stunning €700 million per season to Mbappe, if reports in France are to be believed. They're desperate to lure the Frenchman and see him as the ideal star to lead the league.

PSG have accepted the €300 million offer from the Middle East for the striker and are open to his move. They're also willing to accept any bid from Real Madrid or any European side that bids close to their asking price.

PSG want to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer

Kylian Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract with PSG but has said that he will not renew his deal. The Ligue 1 side are furious with the decision and are looking to offload the striker this summer to recoup as much fee as possible.

The French champions paid €180 million to sign him from AS Monaco, so they're not willing to let him walk for free next summer. He has refused to extend his contract, so PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to sell him, as he doesn't want Mbappe to leave for free in 2024:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement, and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free.

"It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

PSG have kept Kylian Mbappe out of their pre-season squad despite him scoring in the first game last week. They played Al Nassr on Tuesday without the Frenchman and were held to a goalless draw.